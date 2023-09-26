UPDATE 17: CALL THE CORONER, RETURNS DEPARTMENT

After a ridiculously long wait, a humongous update! The biggest and most immediately obvious change is a big update to how the game looks: outlines! This game along with improvements to lighting, post processing, and visuals across every map! Also: fully functional ammo economy! Play the game with infinite ammo turned off and you can actually still win! New powerups! Improved weapon animations! New enemies! And more!

There is a small patch coming shortly to fix a few visual issues caused by the new changes (specifically, the thin pixel artifacts around the edges of some of the weapon viewmodels) and then it will probably be a bit before the next major content update. I am currently hard at work on a major level overhaul that will see all of the maps completely replaced with new, built-from-scratch versions, and major changes to the core game mode. Because of how fundamental those changes are, I can't put out that update in pieces until its completely done, so be patient and you will be rewarded :)

FULL CHANGELIST: