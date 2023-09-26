UPDATE 17: CALL THE CORONER, RETURNS DEPARTMENT

After a ridiculously long wait, a humongous update! The biggest and most immediately obvious change is a big update to how the game looks: outlines! This game along with improvements to lighting, post processing, and visuals across every map! Also: fully functional ammo economy! Play the game with infinite ammo turned off and you can actually still win! New powerups! Improved weapon animations! New enemies! And more!
There is a small patch coming shortly to fix a few visual issues caused by the new changes (specifically, the thin pixel artifacts around the edges of some of the weapon viewmodels) and then it will probably be a bit before the next major content update. I am currently hard at work on a major level overhaul that will see all of the maps completely replaced with new, built-from-scratch versions, and major changes to the core game mode. Because of how fundamental those changes are, I can't put out that update in pieces until its completely done, so be patient and you will be rewarded :)
FULL CHANGELIST:
- Fixed a bug where weapon recoil would sometimes get interrupted or stop working
- Added scroll wheel weapon swapping
- Replaced baked lighting with dynamic lighting in all levels. This eliminates lots of lighting/shadowing errors that were making some areas look bad, and reduces the download size of the game, but may lead to reduced performance.
- Added new outline shading and post processing effects! This makes a huge difference to the overall look of the game and I think it makes everything look way cooler. This came with changes to lighting and some visual improvements across all the levels.
- Added some always-spawned ammo vendors to all levels to make playing with infinite ammo turned off more viable. This ensures all ammo types will always be available on every level.
- Added manually placed ammo pickups to all levels
- Added a new enemy type: the Agency!
- Improved spawning system to reduce enemies spawning inside of things. Still happens sometimes but less
- Added new powerup: Grenade Belt! Drops grenades behind you when you boost!
- Added new powerup: Lead Digestor! Heals you every time you pick up ammo!
- Significantly increased yield of all ammo pickups
- Fixed sniper rifles not being able to scope properly
- Added passive weapon sway (visual only, does not affect firing accuracy)
- Made sludge easier to see
- Replaced ammo pickup text with a new HUD element
- Added destructible crates that have a 50/50 chance of spawning some ammo when smashed
- Added explosive barrels and tanks
Changed files in this update