Patch 1.0.6 + DLC 001

Songlist updated with new visuals:
- show the cover art for songs that have it
- show the package that the songs belong to
- Able to sort the list by Song Difficulty (default), Song title or Artist name
The main menu shows the latest DLC released or upcoming DLC
Detailed stats screen shows previous best % on perfects
Gameplay Changes:
- The player switches lanes on road gameplay ~66% faster.
- Players can choose rumble strength now, entering the input menu with a controller shows the setting.
- Added confirmation box on restart or quit song to remove accidental choices
- Movement in menus is twice the speed when you hold the button, to better support more songs.
Bugfixes:
- Endgate and pickups disappear correctly when the player finishes the track
- Removed potentially dangerous characters from filenames for systems that don't have support.
- Fixed boost text so it fits better inside the boost graphic
- Reworked effects on city so it's a more consistent result between songs.
- Graphical tweaks on line effects appear in certain parts of songs.
- The BPM line sometimes didn't render on the road before a jump, now it should be the there always
- Tried adjusting the transition cutscene volume better for when players have higher or lower sound settings
- When failing on challenge levels and having an x4 bonus, players won't see effects on the ship in death camera.
- "Completed level" is shown correctly when finishing a track
Changed files in this update