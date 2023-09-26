New Update Patch Alpha 0.03503.

[Added]
- New map: Target Package Thunderfall
- AR-10/SR-25 .308 Rifle
- Second Primary Weapon Slot (new default keybind layout is - 1 for pistol, 2 for first primary and 3 for second primary)
- 40+ new weapon mods
- Gasblock Weapon Mod Slot
- Extraction for Clean House (Once all AI is dead or incapacitated just run outside)
- Operation Objectives (now works)
Sector Sweep - Find Intel and eliminate all threats
Kill no capture - Kill everyone, intel is optional
Find and Extract - Find and extract with Intel, Killing is optional
- Updated EOTech Vudu model
[Bug Fixes and Improvements]
- Updated Networking Solution
- Removed white plane when using ATAK
- Removed Reverb/Echo for footsteps
- Fixed Clean House props not appearing through scopes
- Fixed Incorrect Poses on Magazines
- Weapon Bug fixes
- Other Misc Bug fixes
[Known Bugs]
- No grass on Sensitive Intelligence
- No muzzle flashes
Changed files in this update