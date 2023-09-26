 Skip to content

OPERATOR update for 26 September 2023

New Update Patch Alpha 0.03503.

Build 12289527

[Added]

  • New map: Target Package Thunderfall
  • AR-10/SR-25 .308 Rifle
  • Second Primary Weapon Slot (new default keybind layout is - 1 for pistol, 2 for first primary and 3 for second primary)
  • 40+ new weapon mods
  • Gasblock Weapon Mod Slot
  • Extraction for Clean House (Once all AI is dead or incapacitated just run outside)
  • Operation Objectives (now works)
    Sector Sweep - Find Intel and eliminate all threats
    Kill no capture - Kill everyone, intel is optional
    Find and Extract - Find and extract with Intel, Killing is optional
  • Updated EOTech Vudu model

[Bug Fixes and Improvements]

  • Updated Networking Solution
  • Removed white plane when using ATAK
  • Removed Reverb/Echo for footsteps
  • Fixed Clean House props not appearing through scopes
  • Fixed Incorrect Poses on Magazines
  • Weapon Bug fixes
  • Other Misc Bug fixes

[Known Bugs]

  • No grass on Sensitive Intelligence
  • No muzzle flashes

