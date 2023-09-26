Updates on stability, controls and accessibility

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
General updates
- Access to settings at the beginning of the tutorial
- Some straightening of hints when players do things in an unusual order
- Fixed a wandering ferrywoman
- Correcting a few bugs and typos
Accessibility updates
- New accessibility shortcut: F11 to toggle copy to clipboard on / off
- The screen reader now gives precedence to direct results of player interactions. History of potentially missed messages is still available through I and K
- More efficient browsing through screen reader story messages history
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update