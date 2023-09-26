 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape from Norwood update for 26 September 2023

Updates on stability, controls and accessibility

Share · View all patches · Build 12289444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General updates

  • Access to settings at the beginning of the tutorial
  • Some straightening of hints when players do things in an unusual order
  • Fixed a wandering ferrywoman
  • Correcting a few bugs and typos

Accessibility updates

  • New accessibility shortcut: F11 to toggle copy to clipboard on / off
  • The screen reader now gives precedence to direct results of player interactions. History of potentially missed messages is still available through I and K
  • More efficient browsing through screen reader story messages history

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2372151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2372152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link