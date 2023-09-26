 Skip to content

Lust Theory Season 2 update for 26 September 2023

Lust Theory Season 2 - Beach Day FREE DLC UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Summer's officially over, let's end it with a BANG! This update is hot AF if I may say so. Time for a fun day at the beach with ALL the main girls (Yes, there's quite a lot of steamy scenes) thanks to some omnipotent assistance. We hope you'll enjoy the many different and fun interactions we got in store for you.

We're also testing out a new feature and would love your feedback on it. Finally, we implemented "ambience" sounds to further enhance your immersion.

Lust Theory S2 - Beach Day features:
910+ NEW IMAGES
24+ NEW ANIMATIONS
Narrator voice (This is a test only working in this Beach Day event)
New "Ambience" sounds

You can start the "Beach Day" event after completing the main story while choosing to stay in the simulation and then cliking on the floating sphere in the living room.

Best regards,
Inceton Games Team

