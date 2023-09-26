 Skip to content

Golfinite update for 26 September 2023

Patch 1.8.3

Patch 1.8.3 · Build 12289395

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Golfinite!

All this update does is provide a consent form for data analytics, it provides a message so you know what I'm using it for (tracking bugs & balancing), as well a link to unity relevant privacy policy, and provides a way to easily opt out in the gameplay settings menu.

If you think of anything you'd let to see improved or changed please reach out and let me know!

  • Add analytics consent form
  • Add option to opt out of analytics from gameplay menu

