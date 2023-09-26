In this New Update, we have 40+ new relics and the possibility of transforming physical forms, many more variations and fun for up to 4 players.
coming soon: New Transformations based on relics synergy.
RAGMONTON update for 26 September 2023
NEW UPDATE 1.1
