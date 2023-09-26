 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RAGMONTON update for 26 September 2023

NEW UPDATE 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12289270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this New Update, we have 40+ new relics and the possibility of transforming physical forms, many more variations and fun for up to 4 players.
coming soon: New Transformations based on relics synergy.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2253111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link