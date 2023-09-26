Bugfixes 26-09-2023

Slash & Zappp improvements:

Previously Slash and Zappp card picked a random grid location and if the card in it was of the right type, it would activate it.

Now it will do 4 such attempts to find a card of the right card type before giving up.

This should result in Slash/Zappp more consistently triggering an activation, would causing an infinite loop with just 2 Slash cards and 7 non offense cards.

Bugfix for some custom cards

After starting a new game some people faced errors related to the custom card they created in a previous game. These errors should now be fixed, and those custom cards should be acquirable again.