Demon's Bane update for 26 September 2023

Bugfixes 26-09-2023

Slash & Zappp improvements:
Previously Slash and Zappp card picked a random grid location and if the card in it was of the right type, it would activate it.
Now it will do 4 such attempts to find a card of the right card type before giving up.
This should result in Slash/Zappp more consistently triggering an activation, would causing an infinite loop with just 2 Slash cards and 7 non offense cards.

Bugfix for some custom cards
After starting a new game some people faced errors related to the custom card they created in a previous game. These errors should now be fixed, and those custom cards should be acquirable again.

