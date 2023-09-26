Enhanced Gameplay: Loading Screen Hints & Improved Animations

In our latest Fantôme update, we've brought significant enhancements to enrich your gaming experience. Loading screens are now your source of wisdom, providing valuable hints and strategies to conquer the supernatural challenges that await.

But that's not all—we've fine-tuned animations and scripts for ghost guards and the menacing madman. Ghost guards approach you more seamlessly, intensifying the gameplay. The madman's attack animations and scripts have been optimized, ensuring an even more heart-pounding encounter.

These improvements aim to make your journey through Fantôme smoother, more informative, and genuinely terrifying. We deeply appreciate your feedback and are committed to delivering a horror experience that keeps you coming back for more.

Thank you for being a part of the Fantôme community. Stay vigilant, stay terrified, and embrace the darkness.