MotorCubs RC update for 26 September 2023

Windows Build 589 - Announcers

Build 12289165

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Dive in the Hive foliage
  • Added announcer tower to Dive in the Hive
  • Added announcer towers to Charles Run
  • Added announcer tower to The Pretzel Drop
  • Added announcer tower to Granite God Mesa

