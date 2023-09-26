- Updated Dive in the Hive foliage
- Added announcer tower to Dive in the Hive
- Added announcer towers to Charles Run
- Added announcer tower to The Pretzel Drop
- Added announcer tower to Granite God Mesa
MotorCubs RC update for 26 September 2023
Windows Build 589 - Announcers
Patchnotes via Steam Community
