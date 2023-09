Share · View all patches · Build 12289150 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 19:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello drivers.

We are finally happy to bring our new overhauled version to public.

We are now again updating the game weekly and even have experimental android version working.

New maps, modes and cars soon!

Changes in this and last version are too far apart.

Graphics have been overhauled.

Network engine changed and complete network recode.

Many more things.

Thank you everyone who purchased our game so far.