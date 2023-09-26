 Skip to content

Nienix update for 26 September 2023

Fleet Commander speed setting

Share · View all patches · Build 12289135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 1.0503

🎯 [Fleet Commander] It is now possible to adjust the game speed when playing the Fleet Commander Mode (from 20% to 1000%).

