Beta Patch 3.4.1

A new minor patch is available for Vibrant Venture which fixes a few bugs and issues with the game.
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed swimming into Centeels in 2-3 sometimes causing the player to get stuck in the Centeel body
- Fixed opening the Character Wheel just before obtaining a Power Crystal causing the white fade cutscene to play at normal time scale
- Fixed sliding off an edge as Pistachio while holding the Jump button causing her fall animation to play while gliding
- Fixed a bug where Pistachio, upon reaching the top of a vine/ladder while holding the Jump key, would repeatedly enter her gliding state and fall even when holding the Up key
- Fixed switching resolution in the Level Builder causing the zoom to behave strangely when zooming in and out afterwards
- Fixed the Night background being cut off in the Level Builder when the camera is zoomed out
- Fixed the S+ rank icon in the Totals menu not animating when accessing the menu through the pause menu
- Fixed repeated screen shaking eventually causing the game to render a solid color at very high framerates
Changed files in this update