Vibrant Venture update for 26 September 2023

Beta Patch 3.4.1

Beta Patch 3.4.1 · Build 12289099

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor patch is available for Vibrant Venture which fixes a few bugs and issues with the game.

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed swimming into Centeels in 2-3 sometimes causing the player to get stuck in the Centeel body
  • Fixed opening the Character Wheel just before obtaining a Power Crystal causing the white fade cutscene to play at normal time scale
  • Fixed sliding off an edge as Pistachio while holding the Jump button causing her fall animation to play while gliding
  • Fixed a bug where Pistachio, upon reaching the top of a vine/ladder while holding the Jump key, would repeatedly enter her gliding state and fall even when holding the Up key
  • Fixed switching resolution in the Level Builder causing the zoom to behave strangely when zooming in and out afterwards
  • Fixed the Night background being cut off in the Level Builder when the camera is zoomed out
  • Fixed the S+ rank icon in the Totals menu not animating when accessing the menu through the pause menu
  • Fixed repeated screen shaking eventually causing the game to render a solid color at very high framerates

