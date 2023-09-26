Nautilus 3.0.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Couple quick fixes while you explore the depths, thanks for all the reports!! <3
~ Ell
Bug Fixes
- Fixed being able to hammer sludge or seaweed underwater (oops)
- Fixed hammer highlight showing when hovering on coral or sludge
- Fixed some 3.0 achievements automatically unlocking (you gotta work for that)
- Fixed Bumblemore item spawning in the lost+found on new 3.0 worlds
- Fixed not being able to place scaffolds on damaged coral near coral beehives
- Fixed Captain just GIVING away lamps, what is this a charity???
- Fixed Sunken Admiral book entry not showing kelp/algae items
- Fixed coral/ocean/geode solbees & butts having wrong background in the books
- Fixed "Lost" Butterfly just saying "lost" (he like me foreal)
