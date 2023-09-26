 Skip to content

APICO update for 26 September 2023

Nautilus 3.0.1

Nautilus 3.0.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Couple quick fixes while you explore the depths, thanks for all the reports!! <3

~ Ell

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed being able to hammer sludge or seaweed underwater (oops)
  • Fixed hammer highlight showing when hovering on coral or sludge
  • Fixed some 3.0 achievements automatically unlocking (you gotta work for that)
  • Fixed Bumblemore item spawning in the lost+found on new 3.0 worlds
  • Fixed not being able to place scaffolds on damaged coral near coral beehives
  • Fixed Captain just GIVING away lamps, what is this a charity???
  • Fixed Sunken Admiral book entry not showing kelp/algae items
  • Fixed coral/ocean/geode solbees & butts having wrong background in the books
  • Fixed "Lost" Butterfly just saying "lost" (he like me foreal)

