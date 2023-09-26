V1.5.5 Update Release and End of Early Access

Version 1.5.5 has been released to the main branch! Ready on for a list of changes...

End of Early Access

The game has come a long way from its initial early access release over a year ago, and now I feel it is finally time to end early access.

Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the early access release! Your continued feedback, testing, and support throughout this journey has been invaluable to me! I'm very excited to finally end early access, and am looking forward to what the future holds for this game while I continue to release more updates.

Construction Machine Area Inspect

You can now select an area of machines to perform group operations on them. Simply click on the group select button next to the build machine button and drag out a rectangular selection box. Current group operations supported are: delete, take all items, upgrade, move, group connect, and duplicate.

Salvage Material Transmuting

There is a new transmute tab on the salvage/upgrade window where you can transmute salvage materials. For example: You can turn 200 scrap and 25 proficium into 100 proficium, or up-convert quality based reagents with additional scrap into higher tiered quality reagents (doodads into dingbats, for example). There are currently a total of 46 different transmutation recipes available, so getting the specific salvage materials you need should be a bit easier now.

New Item Tier and Higher RPM Effects

This version adds a new item tier, Gold! The special effect of gold equipment gives you gold coins whenever you obtain a new item based on a percentage of the new item's value. There's 3 potions that have various wealth-related effects, too.

Additionally, RPM effects now go up to 5 trillion RPM.

Item Tier Level Rebalancing

Item tiers (for example: stone, copper, iron, and so on) have had their respective skill level ranges adjusted. Previously there was a 10 level range (20 for Obsidian) for crafting/gathering abilities of a specific tier. This has been changed so that each tier now has a range of +5 over the last tier.

Smaller Changes

Fixed a number overflow issue with the amulet of decay that would cause it to increase RPM and not add gold under certain circumstances.

The well rounded talent now also keeps track of the decimal value of the exp it should award, granting 1 exp when that amount goes over 1. No more lost exp due to rounding!

Haggling exp now also keeps track of the decimal value of exp added, granting 1 exp when this value goes over 1.

The beneficiary prestige talent is now marked as permanent.

Various buffs added by talents should now correctly update their max stack size (or remove themselves completely if applicable) if points are removed from the talents that grant them.

Fixed a crash/hang that could sometimes occur when max upgrading a specific stat on an item.

Added journey objective and steam achievement for reaching gold tier blacksmithing.

Added a notification icon that appears when you have new talents available.