Patch Notes

Bugfixes:
- Fixed: Monsters should now always turn around from walls/palisades, etc. again - sorry for that, a previous update messed up some physics calculations
- Fixed: Onion field does not show up as a carrot field in the context menu anymore.
- Fixed: Mill can be built again (it self-intersected, so it was already red)
- Fixed: A few small text issues
- Fixed: Hard difficulty levels should now unlock if you won a medium game (it unlocked only on easy)
- Fixed: Banner construction now working properly
- Fixed: Banner default image should now be correct (a shield, not a flower)
Other Changes:
- Small change: Banner no longer requires metal to build
- Added: Quick Start / Reference for impatient players
Changed files in this update