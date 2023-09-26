 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 26 September 2023

Patch Notes

Build 12288941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed: Monsters should now always turn around from walls/palisades, etc. again - sorry for that, a previous update messed up some physics calculations
  • Fixed: Onion field does not show up as a carrot field in the context menu anymore.
  • Fixed: Mill can be built again (it self-intersected, so it was already red)
  • Fixed: A few small text issues
  • Fixed: Hard difficulty levels should now unlock if you won a medium game (it unlocked only on easy)
  • Fixed: Banner construction now working properly
  • Fixed: Banner default image should now be correct (a shield, not a flower)

Other Changes:

  • Small change: Banner no longer requires metal to build
  • Added: Quick Start / Reference for impatient players

