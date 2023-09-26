 Skip to content

Elemental Survivors update for 26 September 2023

v0.2.21 - Hotfix!

v0.2.21 - Hotfix!

Build 12288920

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Includes:

  • Bug fix for crash when rerolling in equipment shop.
  • Added transparency to evolved tornado.
  • Tweaked frequency of magnet and gold magnet drops.
  • Added protip about projectile destruction.

