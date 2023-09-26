v0.2.21 - Hotfix!

Includes:
- Bug fix for crash when rerolling in equipment shop.
- Added transparency to evolved tornado.
- Tweaked frequency of magnet and gold magnet drops.
- Added protip about projectile destruction.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Includes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update