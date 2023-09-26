 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Disk update for 26 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.3b hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12288900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverted normal mouse behavior to no longer be constrained within the window. Additionally, we have added an option in the settings menu to enable or disable mouse lock mode.
  • We have removed the minimum resolution requirement from the resolution settings. Initially, we had set a minimum resolution in the settings due to certain graphic issues and blurriness at lower resolutions. However, recognizing that some players prefer lower resolutions, we have removed this limit. Your screen's lowest possible resolution will now be included in the list of available options.
  • Fixed an error that occurred when you skipped the elevator rise sequence in the Root Chamber or Tree Branch Chamber. If you exited to the menu while the player was rising from the elevator and walking toward the center of the room, the game would throw an error. The result was the camera not focusing on the player, among many others. Thank you for your report and feedback.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link