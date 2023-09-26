Magecraft 1.0 Release!!!

Hello all! Version 1.0 has been released! Thank you for your support during our early access period. 1.0 comes with new content including a new boss, new waves, new spells, major performance improvements, and bug fixes!

New Content

New Waves

6 new extremely challenging waves, featuring new mechanics leading up to the final boss. While we will keep spoilers to a minimum, here's some good advice: do NOT touch the lasers!

New Boss: Doombringer

A boss that can turn the tide by unleashing it's own bullet hell against you, this boss can be a difficult challenge to overcome. Only bring the most finely tuned spells to this challenge!

New Spell: Apocalypse

Rarity: Legendary. Rapidly generate high damage explosions that target completely random locations anywhere on the screen. Not the most powerful spell type on it's own, but it can get pretty insane with the right modding.

New Spell: Spectral Barricade

Rarity: Rare. The first of two completely new spell types, orbiters. Creates a sphere that orbits around the caster and damages whatever it comes into contact with.

New Spell: Disseminated Formation

Rarity: Legendary. The second new orbiter spell type, this one generates twin orbs that rotate at a much slower speed while also doing significantly more damage.

Balance Changes

Sunbeam

Damage increased to 18 per tick.

Blood Burst

Knockback increased from 0 -> 0.35.

Gravedigger

Now turns invulnerable during it's screen wide summoning attack.

Beholder

Now immune to slow debuff.

Chaser speed reduced from 6 -> 5.

Water Tiles

Healing amount for player now scales to max health, significantly increased healing amount.

Healing cooldown for player increased from 3s -> 5s.

Unchanged for mobs.

Toxic Tiles

Damage amount now scales to max health. Applies to mobs.

Knockback

Now adds a flat value to knockback instead of scaling by multiplier.

Slow

Maximum movement speed reduction from 90% -> 80%

Duration

Now stacks additive instead of multiplicative.

Speed

Now stacks additive instead of multiplicative.

Bug Fixes