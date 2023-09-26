 Skip to content

이라 update for 26 September 2023

Ira Demo Available at Steam SHMUP Fest!

Last edited by Wendy

With our release date of October 3 coming closer, we would like to announce that Ira is participating in Steam SHMUP Fest until October 2 at 10:00 AM PDT (UTC-7)!


During the event period, those of you who haven’t purchased the game yet will get a chance to try out the demo version of Ira. If you already have the early access version of Ira in your Steam library, you can access the demo by choosing “Properties...” at the Manage (settings) menu and selecting “SHMUP Demo” in the “Betas” section. This will be your first glimpse of the final version you can expect on October 3, so be sure to check out the demo... and please go ahead and share our Steam page link with your friends who don’t have Ira yet so they can try it out!


Note: Your existing save data will be compatible with the demo version and vice versa.

