Chores of Corruption update for 26 September 2023

Update 1.01a

Build 12288723

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Added: skip corrupted offering graphic
  • Explosions are now very awesome but also very dangerous...
  • Reduced health drop chance bonus of Bandage item
  • Quick-fire weapons are now using an alternative damage algorithm

Changed files in this update

