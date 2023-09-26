Update 1.01a

Patch Notes
- Added: skip corrupted offering graphic
- Explosions are now very awesome but also very dangerous...
- Reduced health drop chance bonus of Bandage item
- Quick-fire weapons are now using an alternative damage algorithm
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update