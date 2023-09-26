Version 1.4.3 : New small features and HUGE bug fixes

Added stuff:
-Added feature where if hiding spot breaks while you are in it, you get out of the hiding spot
-EMF only works while in hand
-Added new voicelines to luigiboard
"How did you die?"
"How old are you?"
"What is your name?"
-Added framerate cap at 120 to fix high gpu/cpu usage
-Added back the patreon button (Accidentally removed it)
-You can now press enter to send messages in global chat
-Added thermometer temps in tutorial
Fixed things:
-Fixed broken audio sources on Haunted Boardwalk
-Fixed ghost 'fake hunting'
-Fixed emf from playing infinitely after ghost stops becoming as active
-Fixed the achievements for reaching certain levels
-Fixed chest glitch
-Fixed hiding time issues
-Fixed daily quests
-Fix level 0 glitch
Changes:
-Changed lobby room button size much smaller and able to read all of them
-Made mogwai more agressive
Things planned for future:
-Fix bad intentions achievement
-Private lobbies
-Better in game chat
-Not having to leave every time you finish an online match
