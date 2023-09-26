Version 1.4.3 : New small features and HUGE bug fixes

Added stuff:

-Added feature where if hiding spot breaks while you are in it, you get out of the hiding spot

-EMF only works while in hand

-Added new voicelines to luigiboard

"How did you die?"

"How old are you?"

"What is your name?"

-Added framerate cap at 120 to fix high gpu/cpu usage

-Added back the patreon button (Accidentally removed it)

-You can now press enter to send messages in global chat

-Added thermometer temps in tutorial

Fixed things:

-Fixed broken audio sources on Haunted Boardwalk

-Fixed ghost 'fake hunting'

-Fixed emf from playing infinitely after ghost stops becoming as active

-Fixed the achievements for reaching certain levels

-Fixed chest glitch

-Fixed hiding time issues

-Fixed daily quests

-Fix level 0 glitch

Changes:

-Changed lobby room button size much smaller and able to read all of them

-Made mogwai more agressive

Things planned for future:

-Fix bad intentions achievement

-Private lobbies

-Better in game chat

-Not having to leave every time you finish an online match