Balance Update and AI Improvement.

Following player feedback, we have decided to increase the pace of the games by reducing the overall cost of cards and increasing the movement speed of all units.
Changes:
Howling Skulls :
Spectral Essence Cost: 2 → 1
Movement Speed: 10 units per second → 9 units per second
Number of creatures: 3 > 4
Macabre Occultists:
Spectral Essence Cost: 3 → 2
Movement Speed: 6 units per second → 7 units per second
Bone Corpses:
Movement Speed: 4 units per second → 5 units per second
Unstable Skeleton:
Spectral Essence Cost: 5 → 4
Movement Speed: 4 units per second → 5 units per second
AI Improvement:
Previously, when the Macabre Occultist targeted a unit that died in the meantime, the mage would shoot into empty space. Now, it dynamically shifts its attack to a target within its range.
Note: It was frustrating for players to see their units charge up an attack only to not attack in the end. Now, the double mage combo should be formidable!
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug that caused Vermithrax to behave incorrectly in front of the enemy throne, preventing it from attacking the warlord.
Fixed a bug that prevented the triggering of sounds when units appeared.
Miscellaneous:
Changed font.
