 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul War Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Balance Update and AI Improvement.

Share · View all patches · Build 12288561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following player feedback, we have decided to increase the pace of the games by reducing the overall cost of cards and increasing the movement speed of all units.

Changes:

Howling Skulls :

Spectral Essence Cost: 2 → 1
Movement Speed: 10 units per second → 9 units per second
Number of creatures: 3 > 4

Macabre Occultists:

Spectral Essence Cost: 3 → 2
Movement Speed: 6 units per second → 7 units per second

Bone Corpses:

Movement Speed: 4 units per second → 5 units per second

Unstable Skeleton:

Spectral Essence Cost: 5 → 4
Movement Speed: 4 units per second → 5 units per second

AI Improvement:
Previously, when the Macabre Occultist targeted a unit that died in the meantime, the mage would shoot into empty space. Now, it dynamically shifts its attack to a target within its range.
Note: It was frustrating for players to see their units charge up an attack only to not attack in the end. Now, the double mage combo should be formidable!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused Vermithrax to behave incorrectly in front of the enemy throne, preventing it from attacking the warlord.
Fixed a bug that prevented the triggering of sounds when units appeared.

Miscellaneous:

Changed font.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2548131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link