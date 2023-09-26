 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Version 1.38 Alpha patch notes

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Added red, blue, and yellow starfish to possible beach generated shells.
  • There is a counter display now when you are next to mushroom showing how many shrooms in patch vs max amount if left to grow. Max shroom limits adjusted downwards a little to make Mushroom Ally blessing more interesting.
  • Skilled merchant nerfed, bonuses halved. This skill was too much of a no brainer and caused money spike too early in game.
  • Skill fisher, farmer, miner buffed a bit. First level starts with 30% chance instead of 15%. Can be boosted to over 100%, any amount over 100% adds to chance that an additional item is given, eg. 120% = 100% chance for an extra item, 20% for a third. These cards was previously too weak to be considered over skilled merchant.
  • Reduced Healing Bond bonuses from 3 per level to 2 per level.
  • Reduced Support drone health healing amount by 50%, and increased cooldown from 2.5 > 3 seconds at maxed levels.

Bugs

  • Shells on beach did not show the correct sprite sometimes
  • Mushrooms for the season had an equal chance of spawning fixed (now based off rarity)
  • Reduced the range in which player responds to mouse direction so doesn’t always turn to face when mouse is relatively far away from player.
  • Removed particle effects from pixies (except Pixie Friend), may help with performance.
  • Toned down brightness in Aamy’s bathroom
  • Fixed dungeon boss and enemies stuck on death stage

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • Caterpillars spawning in sky tiles
  • HP bar doesn’t fill up even at full health after Max HP change

