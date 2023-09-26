 Skip to content

Endless ATC update for 26 September 2023

Update v5.4.1

Build 12288514

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog for version 5.4.1, a small update:
  • Added a hidden option to clear the plane tracks from the pause menu, by longpressing the 'text' button in the Display menu. Clearing tracks still happens automatically when resetting a game.
  • A couple of adjustments and bug fixes to the new 'pilot error' function: fixed occasional 'say again' message when deselecting a plane, and pilots now always notify you in case of a possible miscommunication; this is to avoid confusion when values change.
  • OK button text is now blue when a plane made a call.
  • Added option to add QNH (altimeter) to the readbacks of planes that descend from a flight level to an altitude. It can be enabled by longpressing the 'readback' button in the Sound menu. In this sim, the QNH is a fixed value so this option affects readbacks only. It's off by default.
  • For custom airports: small adjustment to the positioning of entry points outside of the boundary, and other minor tweaks.

