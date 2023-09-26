Update v5.4.1

Added a hidden option to clear the plane tracks from the pause menu, by longpressing the 'text' button in the Display menu. Clearing tracks still happens automatically when resetting a game.
A couple of adjustments and bug fixes to the new 'pilot error' function: fixed occasional 'say again' message when deselecting a plane, and pilots now always notify you in case of a possible miscommunication; this is to avoid confusion when values change.
OK button text is now blue when a plane made a call.
Added option to add QNH (altimeter) to the readbacks of planes that descend from a flight level to an altitude. It can be enabled by longpressing the 'readback' button in the Sound menu. In this sim, the QNH is a fixed value so this option affects readbacks only. It's off by default.
For custom airports: small adjustment to the positioning of entry points outside of the boundary, and other minor tweaks.
