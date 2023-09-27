Patch Note #3

Share · View all patches · Build 12288486 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 09:59:17 UTC by Wendy

Bug fixes

We fixed a number of small bugs that would interrupt of softlock your games.

Fixed a hitbox bug that would cause items to go through teleporters

Fixed a typo in English that would spell "tranfer" instead of "transfer"

Fixed a bug on Linux that would cause symbols on showers not to be displayed in world 2.

Fixed a bug that would allow to sell the cat tree very far away from the selling zone

Fixed a bug that would occur on outlines when picking up pillows

Fixed a bug that would allow to put a nail in an item without another item being snapped to it.

Fixed a bug in level 1-19 that caused a softlock because of flying over the conveyor belt.

Improvements

[h3]We improved little things in the game to give you a better experience. This category can apply to level design, furniture design, score balancing and QoL.

We changed the backrest of the rocking chair (R0xxx1ng ch41r) to make it more separable from the seat.

We added a "back to main" button in the lobby so you don't have to use escape menu. The game will ask you if you're sure.

Changed the position in which the TV stand (T1V1) plank is held so that it is more comfortable to snap things to it.

We've changed the pattern of the cushions on the deckchair (D3ckch41r) and reduce their number so that it's easier to describe and chose from.

We've changed the couch (C0uch) pillows so that they are easier to tell apart in their shape AND in their pattern.

We've added an indication in the instructions to show which part is "central" in each piece of furniture. This is the part that is "sold" when you sell your furniture.

We've increased the speed at which you move in the water by default, and we've increased the degree of control you have once in the water (speeding up, slowing down, etc.).

We've increased the distance at which one WeirdoZ can catch another in the water from the shore.

All these changes are available on PC, mac and linux.