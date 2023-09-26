- Fixed a bug that caused the floor and walls of the tavern to load incorrectly.
- We've fixed a bug that caused a softlock when starting the chicken coop tutorial in two player mode.
- We've fixed several graphical bugs in the terrain of different areas.
- We've fixed some bugs in the cat's animation.
- We've made adjustments to the reputation system to avoid unfairly low reputations.
- We've fixed a bug in the localization of language names.
- We've improved the layout of the employee panel.
- Fixed a bug that caused the player character to rotate while in the pause menu.
- We've updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 26 September 2023
Patch v0.6.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
