Travellers Rest update for 26 September 2023

Patch v0.6.1.4

Build 12288454

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the floor and walls of the tavern to load incorrectly.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused a softlock when starting the chicken coop tutorial in two player mode.
  • We've fixed several graphical bugs in the terrain of different areas.
  • We've fixed some bugs in the cat's animation.
  • We've made adjustments to the reputation system to avoid unfairly low reputations.
  • We've fixed a bug in the localization of language names.
  • We've improved the layout of the employee panel.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player character to rotate while in the pause menu.
  • We've updated the translations.

