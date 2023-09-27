- Fixed issue in Expedition where Glass Hounds and Seeker Mines, and exploding barrels to boot, when exploding close to the player who killed them with a sentry perk, could one-shot kill the player.
- Fixed issue in Expedition where the resource failed to get picked up automatically one minute after Strafer Vault completion.
- Fixed issue where Strix’s energy shield failed to appear when she performed a block with her shield and hammer.
Shatterline update for 27 September 2023
Patch 78.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
