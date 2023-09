We are excited to announce that GUARDIANS is taking part in the Steam SHMUP Fest 🎉 🎉

From September 25 to October 2, immerse yourself in an exciting sci-fi world of brutal planets and fight CO-OP with your friends against corrupt troops. GUARDIANS demo is now available for download here.

Shoot everyone, collect resources and upgrade.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1312080/Guardians/