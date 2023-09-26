 Skip to content

SCP: Nemesi Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Update Notes for September 26, 2023 v0.1.9.7

New:

  • Vault tip displayed on the HUD (Humans only).
  • Extraction points now feature markers for both SCP and Human sides.
  • Introducing new characters for the Space Station and Chicago Theater maps.
  • SCP-131 collisions disabled.

Fix:

  • SCP-049 infection timer now persists correctly after a human is hit with the syringe.
  • Intro skip functionality has been rectified and now operates as intended.
  • SCP-106's sink ability no longer interacts with quest items.
  • Dead human bodies will consistently spawn as intended.
  • Robotics engineer tasks on the Space Station map have been fixed and now operate smoothly.

