Update Notes for September 26, 2023 v0.1.9.7

New:
- Vault tip displayed on the HUD (Humans only).
- Extraction points now feature markers for both SCP and Human sides.
- Introducing new characters for the Space Station and Chicago Theater maps.
- SCP-131 collisions disabled.
Fix:
- SCP-049 infection timer now persists correctly after a human is hit with the syringe.
- Intro skip functionality has been rectified and now operates as intended.
- SCP-106's sink ability no longer interacts with quest items.
- Dead human bodies will consistently spawn as intended.
- Robotics engineer tasks on the Space Station map have been fixed and now operate smoothly.
