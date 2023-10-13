 Skip to content

Frogatto & Friends update for 13 October 2023

Fullscreen/resolution fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed the fullscreen mode from the settings menu not working.
Fixed resolution changes to larger screen sizes not correctly upscaling the camera size.

Changed files in this update

