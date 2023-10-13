Fixed the fullscreen mode from the settings menu not working.
Fixed resolution changes to larger screen sizes not correctly upscaling the camera size.
Frogatto & Friends update for 13 October 2023
Fullscreen/resolution fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed the fullscreen mode from the settings menu not working.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 865032
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 865033
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update