Hotfix Patch 1.0.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.0.4 is a smaller hotfix focusing on mostly Quality of Life (QoL) improvements and the fix for multiplayer connection issues. We are still working on a bigger patch planned for later this week which will tackle the progression issues with NPC's.

QoL : Reworked the UI to make it sharper and less blurry. It also fades slowly when moving players moves away

: Reworked the UI to make it sharper and less blurry. It also fades slowly when moving players moves away Tutorial QoL : Added instruction to go to sleep when finishing the intro quest the first night.

: Added instruction to go to sleep when finishing the intro quest the first night. Tutorial QoL : Added notifications prompt when a player joins or leaves your game.

: Added notifications prompt when a player joins or leaves your game. Tutorial QoL : Added “Don't forget the plate” instruction to help the player understand why he can’t give meal to customer

: Added “Don't forget the plate” instruction to help the player understand why he can’t give meal to customer Tutorial QoL : Added a notification to signal to the player that no recipe has been chosen when opening the restaurant

: Added a notification to signal to the player that no recipe has been chosen when opening the restaurant Remove the 'enable multiplayer' option. This should fix all blackscreen issues when connecting to a friend’s game.

Added missing Oven lvl 2 crafting recipe, RoadSlab 01 recipe, Sink lvl 1 and stove lvl 1 back to Alexis' shop. If you bought the recipe it should unlock automatically.

Fixed NPCs customers getting stuck on stations and made sure that they can always reach the restaurant when the player opens it.

Fixed an issue where moving a table while the restaurant was open would cause NPCs to sit in midair.

Fixed Antoine axes not spawning at the same place during expo67

Adjusted penalty from sleeping outside to 50$ per player who didn’t go to sleep rather than 100$ per player.

Fixed typos and other localisation issues.

Please let us know of any other bugs you run into in our Discord so that we can work to get them fixed as quickly as possible!