Can't spell "bugs" without "us" (v1.05.017 patchnotes)

Dudes!

We just got done taking a huge bite out of the bug list, because bugs are parts of a balanced breakfast (ew no, they aren't, stop).

Us: 1

Bugs: ∞

So for those of you who enjoy hunting them down I'll be resetting the report thread, or have already, I dunno man, time is a social construct. Link will be below the patch notes.

Thanks a ton for those who contributed, love you to death!

Also, we're on sale for a weekish, so if you were on the fence, now's a good time I'd say!

Cervul's axes will now always have piercing properties.

In single player Coop Mode, both characters will now share invincibility timer after taking a hit to prevent double damage if hot-swapping right after being damaged.

Accessibility Tint cannot be turned up to 100% anymore as it was creating visibility issues and preventing feedback and anticipation blinks from being displayed.

Players who avoid saving before reaching end credits will now be able to return to title screen if they game over without having to endure the intro boat ride of shame.

Overhauled Pavise block and reflect behavior regarding diagonal and parabolical projectiles.

Cervul will now blink when reloading his horizontal weapons.

Fixed possibility to enter Belphegor's Lair before having broken all orbs.

Fixed possibility to keep shield tool floor collision line while it is held up under certain conditions.

Fixed loss of functionality when swapping at the same time as dying in a pit.

Fixed possibility to switch to Casual Mode when loosing all lives during a Maxime Gunn playthrough.

Double bird spell will now see both birds attack more efficiently.

Drain Life will now display blood trails going towards Cervul when he is healed.

Fixed Overhead Spell/Tool Swap Display not responding to keyboard selection changes.

Fixed wrong Equipment Icon for Alcedor under certain conditions in Coop Mode.

Fixed Save Shrine considering teleported out and invisible enemies as being too close to allow activation.

Fixed possibility for Crypt Skeleton to stay mid-air if killed during jump.

Fixed a possible wall clip in Castle 6 that would lead to infinitely dying in lava when transitioning to adjacent screen.

Fixed some corner collisions in Castle 5 that were prone to clipping into death from bottom of the screen with intended navigation pathways.

Fixed level elements disappearing during Cultist Purge events.

Fixed Belphegor having trouble targeting heroes when his spear is on the ground and on the opposite side of heroes.

Fixed Game not remaining paused during Chest Collection Anim if Player Dies right after touching chest.

Fixed Void Shield charge not resetting after reaching one of the endings.

Fixed Void Shield charge display remaining active during Belphegor Death scene.

Fixed multiple localization issues with Port. Brazil. language.

Fixed possibility to open Pause Menu after Kneel ending but before credits load up.

Updated Bandage and Potion tool videos that were displaying old values and UI elements.

Fixed possibility to have Tentacles accumulate during spell cast in Abaddon's fight.

Fixed being able to poison the non-biological Scorpio enemy.

Fixed Occuloservitor having problem targeting Baphomet.

Fixed Collect Item bubble not being aligned with Cervul when buying in shops while Alcedor is dead.

Fixed poison not carrying over on zombie eating enemy spawner.

Fixed enemy death animation not taking proper orientation when killed through some means.

Fixed being able to control Cervul during Skeleton Neighbor Fate Choice.

Fixed some hero projectiles showing red accessibility tint for a frame.

Fixed Vile Knights's swords not being reflectable by Pavise.

Fixed Brutus' melee attack not doing any damage.

Fixed possibility to duplicate the ram guards in Darsov Cathedral Defense Event.

Fixed possibility for wrong travel by screen edge position in Team B Mode while controlling the Squire.

Fixed Swap character action being active when loading a single player file after playing in coop mode.

Added a Shield Lift platform in Werewolf room to prevent softlock possibility in Team A Mode.

Added nothing new to the small, hard to reach, platform below Robert's Castle.

Fixed possibility to trigger Mayor's underground confrontation without having ever met him.

Fixed Cervul being invincible in the second phase of Protect Darsov event.

Fixed upward axis control remapping for Keyboard

Fixed wrong icon displayed for controller control remapping

Fixed wrong icons displayed for sidekick tools tutorial UI

Fixed bug that could occur when trying to SkyCall while casting a spell

Fixed bug where player could get stuck with blue color in some situations while charging

Fixed bug where you used a Cervul tool while getting a charged attack

Updated icons and splash screens on some platforms

Fixed double input using keyboard on controller assignment screen

Bug report thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/374190/discussions/0/3879347633292136143/