Patch v0.137.1d live release!

Dear Martians!

We have analyzed your feedback and decided to release patch on default branch of the game. All players can now enjoy version 0.137.1d

Thank all brave Martians for participating in the testing of version 0.137.1d on the public_testing branch.

If you want to continue your journey on previous version (0.135.3) please enter game properties, beta tab and choose "previous".

We are already testing another patch including many changes, among others, new graphic options and some performance upgrades.

Whole changelog for version 0.137.1d is available here

During Early Access we aim to address your suggestions as fast as possible. Currently we continue our work on performance optimization and QoL improvements.

If you encounter any bugs or you have more thoughts about update, please email us to eracolonisthelp@gmail.com this will help to track down the issues faster. See the full changelog of all the previous updates here.

Remember about our weekly streams on Youtube and Twitch (every Thursday 17 : 00 : 00 CEST/15 : 00 : 00 UTC), where you can meet devs and QA team members.

Yours,

Occupy Mars Team