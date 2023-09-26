 Skip to content

Only Fortress update for 26 September 2023

First Day Patch

Build 12288119 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Introduced explanatory raids profit costs for resets.
  • Battle commander now remembers your previous selected raid category. So you don't have to reselect the raid category change when walk away.

