Tide of Corruption - Now Live!



Tide of Corruption is here!

Event Start Time: 9am CEST, October 4th, 2023

Event End time: 9am CET, November 29th, 2023

A relic of extraordinary power and mystery, the Murmurstone, was brought to the bayou on the back of Rotjaw during the events of Tide of Shadows. Now, the presence of the stone has stoked the mania of the newly forged Demented Pact and their founding leader, Butcher’s Cleaver. Whispers from the Murmurstone have answered his prayers, and through him the Dark Inferno is released. As flames ravage the bayou, all Hunters must push forward to find new secrets, uncover new powers, and forge new alliances.

Hunters, our latest Live Event begins today, October 4th, and runs through November 29th. New rewards and story chapters for the event are just the start. As the Tide of Corruption spreads, you’ll need to choose your side and pledge each of your Hunters to a Pact, which will offer you different benefits as you set about racking up those Event Points. The featured Wildcard Condition, Dark Inferno, brings the map-changing fire back to the bayou.

Dark Inferno

The air blackens and reeks of hellfire. Demented Hunters have unleashed a Dark Inferno that mars the sky with the ash of Hunters' souls. Fight among the flames and survive. Use the blaze and darkened night for cover and entrapment.

New Wildcard Condition - Dark Inferno

With this update, we're bringing the Inferno back! This time, the flames will be featured in a nighttime setting. There will be certain areas on all maps that are on fire, and you will need to strategize your gameplay based on that.

Note: The visibility in the fire-laden areas has been improved over the previous Inferno iteration.

Gameplay Features

Hunter effects

Hunters receive fire damage when they get too close to the fire.

However, Hunters pledged to the Infernal Pact can acquire the Blazeborne Trait, allowing them to avoid catching fire. They will also be able to heal themselves in the flames!

World

Parts of all maps will be on fire, as seen during the original Inferno Wildcard Condition.

Immolators are immune to the fire.

Some Consumables, like explosives, will ignite faster when thrown into the fire.

While the audio is quieter than the original Inferno, it will still affect the footsteps of other Hunters looking to take you out.

Pacts

Familiar to those who participated in the previous Live Events, each Hunter has the choice to pledge themselves to one of three Pacts:

The Demented Pact

The Death Pact

The Infernal Pact

Each Pact comes with their own set of unique Traits which offer new ways to play Hunt: Showdown. These Pacts unlock special powers and can be strengthened by acquiring Pledge Marks through in-game activities.

Demented Pact

The Demented Pact vow to honor what they believe to be the will of the Sculptor by ascending to become the truest avatars of its powers—the current Boss Targets are impure manifestations, and once they are purged, the Demented will be worthy of taking their rightful place. They embrace the Sculptor’s Corruption.

Demented Pact Hunters:

Butcher’s Cleaver

Cain

Ochenkov’s Widow

The Beast Hunter

The Scarecrow

Death Pact

The Death Pact vow to find out why death has fallen into disarray—there are rumors of things that have come back from the Land of the Dead. They believe that finding the truth about death will lead them to victory over the Corruption.

Death Pact Hunters:

Sofia

Mama Maye

The Reaper

The Bone Mason

Wormbite

Infernal Pact

The Infernal Pact vow to fight fire with fire. Where others see chaos, they see opportunity. They will take power wherever they can get it but see no benefit in serving a higher power. Their hearts are corrupted, but it is a mortal corruption.

Infernal Pact Hunters:

Burnt Marshall

Hawkshaw Jack

Llorona’s Heir

Private Eye

The Black Coat

Pledge Marks

A maximum of 3 Pledge Marks (PMs) can be gained per Mission; each Hunter can only hold 4 PMs maximum. They are tied to each Hunter and are brought out when extracting. They are not physically carried by Hunters and therefore cannot be directly taken from others. The current amount of PMs gained can be viewed in Mission and in Roster.

Sources of Pledge Marks

Each time a Pledge Mark is gained, it is rewarded across the whole team. Each of the 3 sources can only be gained once per Mission:

Reaching the Event Point (EP) Threshold – Gaining 30 EPs for the first time will reward 1 Pledge Mark.

Looting your first Hunter: Only the first Hunter looted in a Mission will give 1 Pledge Mark—all loots after this will only give EPs.

Banishing your first Boss Target or Wild Target: Only the first Banish will give 1 Pledge Mark—banishing the second Target will only give EPs.

Event Points

Interacting with an Event Clue or Rift – 10 EPs

Banishing a Boss Target or Wild Target – 12 EPs

Extracting a Bounty Token – 30 EPs

Interacting with a Defiled Altar – 6 EPs

Destroying a Defiled Altar – 3 EPs

Looting an enemy Hunter – 12 EPs

Becoming the Soul Survivor – 30 EPs

Challenges – EPs vary

Dark Tribute – 150 EPs (1st milestone, daily)

Defiled Altars

Defiled Altars are the event objects spawned in the world for Tide of Corruption. Like previous events, these objects can reward Hunters with Event Points. Active interaction with a Defiled Altar will give the most Event Points and is also the quietest method. However, they can also be destroyed, in exchange for less points. This results in an explosion which, after a short fuse time, deals moderate damage to nearby Hunters, causing bleeding.

Interaction – 6 EPs, and the Defiled Altar is used up.

Destruction – 3 EPs, and the Altar explodes, damaging anything in the vicinity.

Altars glow red and produce a sound in the same manner as a Clue when enemy Hunters or Beetles are nearby. The detection range is the same as a Clue.

Pact Traits

Tide of Corruption features special Traits that can be gained at Supply Points during Missions.

You must first pledge your Hunter to a Pact using the Pledge Boxes at Supply Points, after which Event Trait Spurs will appear nearby. Your Hunter must use owned Pledge Marks in exchange for an Event Trait. This transaction is done by interacting with the individual Trait Spur—once the interaction is complete, the indicated Pledge Marks will be deducted.

The visibility of these Trait Spurs is individual. A Hunter can only see the Trait Spurs relevant to their current Pact, meaning what you see at Supply Points may differ from what your Teammate(s) sees.

Burn Traits

In our last event, we introduced a new category of Traits called Burn Traits. This category is now receiving some additional rules. Burn Traits are still single use, meaning that once their effect has been triggered, they are removed from your Hunter. However, Burn Traits can now be stacked up to 3 times per Hunter.

Hunters can return to the Supply Points at any time to get additional Event Burn Traits if they have the Pledge Marks to pay for them.

Demented Pact

Acolyte (1 PM) – Acquire a random Trait and some Hunt Dollars when you or your team picks up a Clue.

Remedy (2 PMs) – Using Dark Sight, interact with a Trait to trigger a Restoration effect similar to banishing for your team's Hunters. (25m) (Burn Trait)

Ghoul (Conditional effect) – Damaging Boss Targets or Wild Targets restores a small amount of health. (Hunter must be Pledged to Demented Pact)

Death Pact

Witness (1 PM) – While in Dark Sight, dead Hunters and monsters are visible and health restoration is marginally increased when close. Also highlighted in Beetle view. (75m)

Relentless (2 PMs) – Your Hunter won't lose a Health Chunk when downed. (Burn Trait)

Vulture (Conditional effect) – Looting a dead Hunter will restore one Health Chunk in exchange for 1 Pledge Mark. (Hunter must be Pledged to Death Pact)

Infernal Pact

Blazeborne (1 PM) – Health restoration is greatly increased while in flames and you can't catch on fire.

Rampage (2 PMs) – Killing an enemy Hunter while at least one Health Chunk is empty triggers a Restoration for your Hunter. (Burn Trait)

Bloodless (Conditional effect) – Bleeding stops automatically because your wounds are cauterized, 1s after bleeding starts. (Hunter must be Pledged to Infernal Pact)

Event Traits are only available during the event; once the event is finished, they will be removed.

New Equipment

New Weapon: Baseball Bat

The Baseball Bat swings intuitively and easily, delivering a solid blow. This new melee weapon takes only a small slot, making it a versatile weapon for both PvE and PvP. The Baseball Bat deals less damage than the Railroad Hammer, but more than Dusters.

New Weapon Variant: Springfield 1866 Bayonet

The original breech-loading Springfield 1866 with a bayonet attachment. Like other bayonet variants, the sway is increased.

Basic - Medium Ammo – 1/24

Dumdum - Medium Ammo – 1/12

Explosive - Medium Ammo – 1/12

Poison - Medium Ammo – 1/12

High Velocity - Medium Ammo – 1/12

New Weapon Variant: Berthier Mle 1892 Marksman

The Berthier Mle 1892 is a bolt-action rifle, now with an added Marksman scope for an advantage at distance.

Basic - Long Ammo – 3/12

Spitzer - Long Ammo – 3/6

Incendiary - Long Ammo – 3/6

New Tool - Derringer Pennyshot

The Derringer Pennyshot has high damage with a small radius, similar to its larger Shotgun Pennyshot cousins. Hunters will also notice a longer reload time and increased sway.

New Weapon Variant: Vetterli 71 Karabiner Cyclone

The Cyclone boasts a high rate of fire due to the addition of a self-loading mechanism converting it to a semi-automatic rifle. This mechanism comes at the cost of a reduced magazine capacity and a shorter barrel. The self-loading mechanism also delivers quite the recoil impulse when it cycles the bolt. Due to the shortened barrel the Cyclone has a distinctive discharge sound.

Basic - Medium Ammo - 3+1/20

FMJ - Medium Ammo - 3+1/20

High Velocity - Medium Ammo - 3+1/20

Incendiary - Medium Ammo - 3+1/20

New Consumable: Fire Beetle

All types of Beetles are bred to find and track prey, giving Hunters a view from above. The Fire Beetle variant has evolved to explode in a ball of flames, damaging nearby Hunters and igniting flammable objects in its radius. It is weak to choke clouds, forcing the controlling Hunter out of its view immediately after contact and destroying the beetle. It is also a bit slower than its Choke and Stalker cousins. Overall, the Fire Beetle is a powerful tool with the potential to cause destruction.

New Weapon Variant: Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Precision

The Uppercut Precision is an Uppercut pistol with an attached stock, making it a medium slot weapon. It has a slightly slower reload, but greatly reduced sway.

Basic - Long Ammo – 6/9

Incendiary - Long Ammo – 6/9

Explosive - Long Ammo – 6/9

New Weapon Variant: Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Precision Deadeye

With the reduced sway and Long Ammo cartridge, a Deadeye scope greatly complements the Uppercut Precision’s midrange performance.

Basic - Long Ammo – 6/9

Incendiary - Long Ammo – 6/9

Explosive - Long Ammo – 6/9

New Weapon Variant: Bornheim No.3 Silencer

This early German semi-automatic pistol can release a hail of accurate fire by virtue of its low recoil. An attached silencer masks the rapid gunfire but features a worse sight and worse damage drop-off. Like other small slot pistols, it can be used for dual wielding.

Basic - Compact Ammo – 5+1/15

High Velocity - Compact Ammo – 5+1/15

Incendiary - Compact Ammo – 5+1/15

New Custom Ammo on Existing Weapons

Nagant M1895 Dumdum Ammo

Nagant M1895 Officer Dumdum Ammo

Scottfield Model 3 Dumdum Ammo

Scottfield Model 3 High Velocity Ammo

Springfield 1866 High Velocity Ammo

Winfield M1876 Centennial Dumdum Ammo

Rewards and Battle Pass

A new Battle Pass is available for Tide of Corruption. There is also a free path.



Battle Pass: 1000 BBs

Unlocks Premium Progression

Unlocks extra Challenge rewards for faster progression

Battle Pass Bundle: 2440 BBs

Unlocks Premium Progression

Unlocks extra Challenge reward for faster progression

+15 Battle Pass Levels

Free Tier Rewards

Equipment Unlock – Baseball Bat

Chapter 1 (Story)

Chapter 2 (Story)

Equipment Unlock – Springfield 1866 Bayonet

Chapter 3 (Story)

Equipment Unlock – Berthier Mle 1892 Marksman

Custom Ammo Unlock – Winfield M1876 Centennial Dumdum Ammo

Chapter 4 (Story)

Equipment Unlock – Derringer Pennyshot

Chapter 5 (Story)

Equipment Unlock – Vetterli 71 Karabiner Cyclone

Chapter 6 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock – Springfield 1866 High Velocity Ammo

Chapter 7 (Story)

Equipment Unlock – Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Precision

Blood Bonds – 100

Chapter 8 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock – Nagant M1895 Dumdum Ammo

Equipment Unlock – Fire Beetle

Chapter 9 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock – Scottfield Model 3 High Velocity Ammo

Equipment Unlock – Bornheim No. 3 Silencer

Chapter 10 (Story)

Equipment Unlock – Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Precision Deadeye

Custom Ammo Unlock – Nagant M1895 Officer Dumdum Ammo

Chapter 11 (Story)

Custom Ammo Unlock – Scottfield Model 3 Dumdum Ammo

Chapter 12 (Story)

Chapter 13 (Story)

Chapter 14 (Story)

Chapter 15 (Story)

Legendary Hunter Unlock – Butcher’s Cleaver

Weapon Charm Unlock – Argent Crown (Overspill)

Note: You cannot buy the Overspill level.

Premium Tier Rewards

Legendary Throwing Axes – Murmurblade

Blood Bonds – 100

Legendary Crossbow – Silent Repose

Legendary Baseball Bat – Death Knell

Weapon Charm – Jeweled Scarab

Legendary Berthier Mle 1892 Marksman – Pallbearer’s Crutch

Legendary Derringer Pennyshot – Gold Standard

Legendary Hunter – Burnt Marshall

Weapon Charm – Eye Gouger

Blood Bonds – 100

Legendary Stamina Shot (Weak) – Stickbait

Legendary Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Precision – Taste of Salvation

Blood Bonds – 100

Weapon Charm – Siege Bond

Legendary Springfield 1866 Bayonet – Swine Shrike

Blood Bonds – 100

Legendary Bornheim No. 3 Silencer – Mouthless Melody

Blood Bonds – 100

Legendary Caldwell Conversion Uppercut Precision Deadeye – Steady Ember

Event Store

While the Tide's influence floods the bayou, we are preparing to weather its Corruption with new gear. Return to the store throughout the event to find a range of new Weapon Charms to purchase, as well as separate Levels if the Premium Battle Pass is not purchased. Check the store out and grab some special extras!

+1 Battle Pass Level – 200 BBs

+10 Battle Pass Levels – 2000 BBs

Big Halloween Bundle – 7000 BBs All Past Halloween Items (2020, 2021, and 2022)

Halloween 2022 Bundle – 1700 BBs Legendary Hunter – Mama Maye Weapon Charm – Skull Effigy

Halloween 2021 Bundle – 3400 BBs Legendary Hunter – The Headsman Legendary Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Mace – Closed Casket Legendary Caldwell Rival 78 – The Marwood Legendary Combat Axe – The Executioner

Halloween 2020 Bundle – 3000BB Legendary Vetterli 71 Karabiner Bayonet – Backbone Legendary Caldwell Pax Claw – Bone Shard Legendary Romero 77 Hatchet – Scapula Legendary Heavy Knife – Skeleton Key



Event Boosters

All Pre-Pledged Hunters will have a +10% Event Points Boost. Butcher’s Cleaver (Demented) Cain (Demented) Ochenkov’s Widow (Demented) The Beast Hunter (Demented) The Scarecrow (Demented) Sofia (Death) Mama Maye (Death) The Reaper (Death) [The Bone Mason (Death) Wormbite (Death) Burnt Marshall (Infernal) Hawkshaw Jack (Infernal) Llorona’s Heir (Infernal) Private Eye (Infernal) The Black Coat (Infernal)

Event Trait - Signee (6 Upgrade Points) - +10% to EP earned in Mission

