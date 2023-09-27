We’re back with another patch after our Wargame Update, which brings new achievements, a variety of gameplay improvements, and bug fixes to the game. Thank you to our community for taking the time to make suggestions and report these issues to us. Patch 0.2.1 is available now on Steam!
Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.
NEW ACHIEVEMENTS
-
Apartment Expert: Complete a FUBAR Apartment Building Mission with Hard AI difficulty
-
Jolan Park Expert: Complete a FUBAR Jolan Public Park Mission with Hard AI difficulty
-
Train Station Expert: Complete a FUBAR Northern Train Station Mission with Hard AI difficulty
-
Phase Line Henry Expert: Complete a FUBAR Phase Line Henry Mission with Hard AI difficulty
-
Own the Night: Complete a mission during the "Flare" Time of Day
-
Ride Out the Storm: Complete a mission during a Sandstorm
-
Slow is Smooth, Smooth is Fast: Complete a FUBAR mission on HARD AI difficulty, with no deaths GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS
-
Reduced visibility of enemy AI in Flares and Sandstorm
-
Reduced frequency of enemy AI grenades
-
Increased blast radius of enemy AI grenades
-
Increased randomness of timing between Flares
-
Increased armory detonation timer in Wargame
-
Adjusted flashlight intensity under certain weather conditions
-
Extended mission timers during Flares and Sandstorm in Fireteam mode
-
Adjusted messaging to enable upscaling if experiencing bad performance
-
Various improvements to Wargame menu
-
Various improvements to UI (including gamepad)
-
Various localization improvements BUG FIXES
-
Fixed the known cause of players being teleported on staircases
-
Fixed an issue in which enemy AI wasn’t suppressing players
-
Fixed an issue in which mortars didn’t clear when holding M9
-
Fixed an issue in which AAV headlights and fog were too strong during Flares and Sandstorm
-
Fixed an issue in which flashlights were not lighting interiors correctly
-
Fixed an issue in which lighting was too bright for internally-blocked windows
-
Fixed an issue in which lighting during Flares on Apartments wasn’t rendered correctly
-
Fixed an issue in which lighting shadows flickered during Flares (more improvements coming)
-
Fixed an issue in which contact shadows were disabled during Flares
-
Fixed an issue in which environment audio didn’t update when KIA players spectate
-
Fixed an issue in which coughing VO didn’t play when player character coughs
-
Fixed an issue in which coughing was disabled when holding the M9
-
Fixed an issue in which M203 and shotgun ammunition counters were not updating on UI
-
Fixed an issue in which M203 flashlight was disabled with weapon swap for clients
-
Fixed an issue in which Sandstorm intensity wasn’t functioning properly in Wargame
-
Fixed an issue in which rally objectives timed out in Wargame with disabled timers
-
Fixed an issue in which missions were not listed in chronological order in Wargame
-
Fixed an issue in which specific keybinds couldn’t be set after mission completion
-
Fixed an issue in which mission timer expired on Ruins despite blowing up Armory
-
Fixed an issue in which Armory explosion radius wasn’t uniform for players and AI For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.
Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!
https://discord.gg/SixDaysGame
Changed files in this update