Last edited 27 September 2023 – 17:06:10 UTC

We’re back with another patch after our Wargame Update, which brings new achievements, a variety of gameplay improvements, and bug fixes to the game. Thank you to our community for taking the time to make suggestions and report these issues to us. Patch 0.2.1 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Apartment Expert: Complete a FUBAR Apartment Building Mission with Hard AI difficulty

Jolan Park Expert: Complete a FUBAR Jolan Public Park Mission with Hard AI difficulty

Train Station Expert: Complete a FUBAR Northern Train Station Mission with Hard AI difficulty

Phase Line Henry Expert: Complete a FUBAR Phase Line Henry Mission with Hard AI difficulty

Own the Night: Complete a mission during the "Flare" Time of Day

Ride Out the Storm: Complete a mission during a Sandstorm

Slow is Smooth, Smooth is Fast: Complete a FUBAR mission on HARD AI difficulty, with no deaths GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

Reduced visibility of enemy AI in Flares and Sandstorm

Reduced frequency of enemy AI grenades

Increased blast radius of enemy AI grenades

Increased randomness of timing between Flares

Increased armory detonation timer in Wargame

Adjusted flashlight intensity under certain weather conditions

Extended mission timers during Flares and Sandstorm in Fireteam mode

Adjusted messaging to enable upscaling if experiencing bad performance

Various improvements to Wargame menu

Various improvements to UI (including gamepad)

Various localization improvements BUG FIXES

Fixed the known cause of players being teleported on staircases

Fixed an issue in which enemy AI wasn’t suppressing players

Fixed an issue in which mortars didn’t clear when holding M9

Fixed an issue in which AAV headlights and fog were too strong during Flares and Sandstorm

Fixed an issue in which flashlights were not lighting interiors correctly

Fixed an issue in which lighting was too bright for internally-blocked windows

Fixed an issue in which lighting during Flares on Apartments wasn’t rendered correctly

Fixed an issue in which lighting shadows flickered during Flares (more improvements coming)

Fixed an issue in which contact shadows were disabled during Flares

Fixed an issue in which environment audio didn’t update when KIA players spectate

Fixed an issue in which coughing VO didn’t play when player character coughs

Fixed an issue in which coughing was disabled when holding the M9

Fixed an issue in which M203 and shotgun ammunition counters were not updating on UI

Fixed an issue in which M203 flashlight was disabled with weapon swap for clients

Fixed an issue in which Sandstorm intensity wasn’t functioning properly in Wargame

Fixed an issue in which rally objectives timed out in Wargame with disabled timers

Fixed an issue in which missions were not listed in chronological order in Wargame

Fixed an issue in which specific keybinds couldn’t be set after mission completion

Fixed an issue in which mission timer expired on Ruins despite blowing up Armory

Fixed an issue in which Armory explosion radius wasn’t uniform for players and AI For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.

