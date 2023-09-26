WERDNA had a breakthrough warding himself against the madness of the amulet. He can now more easily differentiate between the loyal undead and pesky adventurers when unleashing the power of TILTOWAIT.
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 26 September 2023
Hotfix 0.1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
