Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord update for 26 September 2023

Hotfix 0.1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12288002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WERDNA had a breakthrough warding himself against the madness of the amulet. He can now more easily differentiate between the loyal undead and pesky adventurers when unleashing the power of TILTOWAIT.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518961
  • Loading history…
