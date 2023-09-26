Update 0.8.19

In parallel with these changes, the development of the next sector is already underway.
- Reworked icons of quest modules for a clearer indication of their meaning.
- Increased the base speed of the character. Now, the main effect of the exoskeleton upgrade is on the sprint duration.
- Improved the indication of how to overcome the first Stingray on the level with crater, and added a generator to avoid running out of plasma.
- Stingrays now drop spare parts loot.
- Increased missile count on the combat hoverbike.
- Optical zoom now toggles much faster and has more zoom initially.
- Toxic Screamers now give 2 healing capsules instead of 1.
- The lotus puzzle now has symbol icons directly on the terminals, which should make it easier to understand how it works.
- Fixed a bug where after dialogues, if you select phrases with the mouse, the camera would look at the floor after the end of the dialogue.
- Fixed a bug where the inverse kinematics of the head of all NPCs did not work properly. Now they more often look at the nearest NPC, or at the player standing next to them.
- Generators now fully charge the plasma charge for the Olympian Rifle instead of 75%.
- Revised the balance of enemies on the "Old Path" level.
- Improved the graphics of deserts.
- Made minor changes to the UI and various levels.
