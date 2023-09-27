2.2.0 Update

"Hear me, Legionaries! In the distance, I sense a shift in the winds of change!"
Added explanation popup panels in PvP screen
Added "track" feature to display info about each suburb's foragers (when clicking on the forager's compound)
Added quick view option for forum contents
Made tweaks to the research screen UI
Fixed issue where interacting with a specific panel was causing the game to freeze
Fixed issue with zoom levels during the tutorial
Fixed issue occurring when guest accounts migrate from the tutorial island to the homeland
Changed files in this update