Romans: Age of Caesar update for 27 September 2023

2.2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12287989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Hear me, Legionaries! In the distance, I sense a shift in the winds of change!"

  • Added explanation popup panels in PvP screen

  • Added "track" feature to display info about each suburb's foragers (when clicking on the forager's compound)

  • Added quick view option for forum contents

  • Made tweaks to the research screen UI

  • Fixed issue where interacting with a specific panel was causing the game to freeze

  • Fixed issue with zoom levels during the tutorial

  • Fixed issue occurring when guest accounts migrate from the tutorial island to the homeland

