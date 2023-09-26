- Fixing some issues with offsets in First Person mode for Doodads.
- Adding documentation links to a few commands.
- Fixing a rotation issue on doodads, when pulling values from database.
RPG Architect update for 26 September 2023
Stability Updates + Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update