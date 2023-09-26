0.1.38 - 26th September 2023

HOTFIX
- Fixed crash related to villager manager when adding and removing villagers using the resource tree
- The introductory story video will now adhere to the sound volume settings that you have applied
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update