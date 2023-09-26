 Skip to content

These Doomed Isles update for 26 September 2023

0.1.38 - 26th September 2023

26th September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HOTFIX

  • Fixed crash related to villager manager when adding and removing villagers using the resource tree
  • The introductory story video will now adhere to the sound volume settings that you have applied

