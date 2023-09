Share · View all patches · Build 12287699 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🔥Discord community event tomorrow + secret giveaway for everyone who attends!

💥Join us on Wednesday, September 27th at 10pm UTC on Discord ⏩ https://discord.com/invite/playbossfighters for a night filled with fun and friendly competition as we navigate the chaotic world of Fall Guys!

😱See you there, and may the best bean win!