Victim update for 26 September 2023

Extra Bit Victim Build 2.0.0.81

Share · View all patches · Build 12287642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extra Bit Victim Build 2.0.0.81 for September 26th 2023 includes:
-Additions & adjustments to the Bonus content (*which is unlocked for player's that finished the main game.)

