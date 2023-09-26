Chinese language!

Hello there,

it took me a long time, but I finally added Chinese (Simplified) language to the game! Other devs say it can make a dent in game sales, so fingers crossed. There's not much to make a dent in here ːtjcoffeeː

Either way, since it's quite an exotic language when it comes to adding it via game engines or displaying in UI, expect some places to not look as good as they should. Game over popup is a good bad example of that, so make sure you don't end the game until I fix it ːchslimeː.

And of course, let me know if you find a place where translations are wrong or doesn't fit well. The context of Card Hog isn't easy to explain to a translator who haven't played the game a lot.

I also fixed the bug that caused final boss achievement to be granted even when players lose. Was a very silly mistake on my part, sorry for that. I bet you can beat it anyway.

I should be able to sort the remaining issues out and move the game out from EA next month together with that $1-2 (still undecided) price increase.

Cheers!