Versioning update: 0.99.1.EA



This patch will update the versioning system of the game.

The new versioning system will move away from the sequential numbering system to something that follows this pattern:

[MAJOR].[MINOR].[PATCH].[BUILD]

The current build will be:

0.99.1.EA

This means that the games major version is still 0, the minor version is 99 and the patch version is 001. The build is EA, while future alpha builds will use alpha.

The game has been in a code-freeze since the last patch that contained a major engine update. As this was a significant change that required me to rewire a lot of the logic and make changes to support the latest LTS version of Unity, I wanted to leave the version live to ensure it worked well and gather your feedback/experience reports.