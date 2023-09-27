What's New in Version 1.6.5

This update has various modernizations to the low level game engine. As a result, the minimum system requirements have changed:
- Windows 7 SP1+, x64 architecture
- macOS High Sierra 10.13+, Apple Silicon or x64 architecture
- Linux: Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and CentOS 7, x64 architecture
Version 1.6.4 is available on a beta branch for use with older computers that no longer meet the minimum system requirements.
We've also made a few bug fixes and small improvements, notably:
- Added an achievement for winning a game with Mist.
- Fixed a problem where the game could get stuck loading in certain situations with Dragoon.
- Improved performance and text legibility on Steam Deck.
Changed files in this update