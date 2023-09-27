What's New in Version 1.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12287441 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 17:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This update has various modernizations to the low level game engine. As a result, the minimum system requirements have changed:

Windows 7 SP1+, x64 architecture

macOS High Sierra 10.13+, Apple Silicon or x64 architecture

Linux: Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and CentOS 7, x64 architecture

Version 1.6.4 is available on a beta branch for use with older computers that no longer meet the minimum system requirements.

We've also made a few bug fixes and small improvements, notably: