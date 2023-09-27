 Skip to content

One Deck Dungeon update for 27 September 2023

What's New in Version 1.6.5

27 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has various modernizations to the low level game engine. As a result, the minimum system requirements have changed:

  • Windows 7 SP1+, x64 architecture
  • macOS High Sierra 10.13+, Apple Silicon or x64 architecture
  • Linux: Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 18.04, and CentOS 7, x64 architecture

Version 1.6.4 is available on a beta branch for use with older computers that no longer meet the minimum system requirements.

We've also made a few bug fixes and small improvements, notably:

  • Added an achievement for winning a game with Mist.
  • Fixed a problem where the game could get stuck loading in certain situations with Dragoon.
  • Improved performance and text legibility on Steam Deck.

