Version 0.9: It's 3D Now?

Wow, it's been a bit since the last update. I've taken this time to meticulously refine and enhance every corner of the game. From revamped graphics to exciting new gameplay mechanics, this update promises a renewed and exhilarating experience for both veterans and newcomers alike. Now that the core of the game is solid, the next updates should come (hopefully) pretty quickly. As always, please let me know if you encounter any issues or have suggestions for the game!
Major Changes
- Player now doesn't instantly drown when you go in the water. Instead, you have a bubble UI indicator which shows your remaining oxygen
- Overhauled visuals for pretty much everything (player, enemies, plants, the island itself, etc.)
- Controls are now configurable
- Added a clock to track wave progress
- Improved enemy intelligence significantly
- Added enemy spawners instead of enemies just randomly popping up anywhere
Bug Fixes
- Fixed full screen switching being broken
- Fixed various crashes
- Fixed performance degrading over time
- Various other stuff
Performance Optimizations
- Collision system overhaul
- Enemy bullets now look different from player's
- Bombs now look more distinct from regular cannonballs
- Remade title screen
- Enemies now how tells before they attack so the player can anticipate them
- In-depth technical devlog coming soon!
Mac build of this update is coming ASAP!
- Henry
Changed files in this update