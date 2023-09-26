Version 0.9: It's 3D Now?

Wow, it's been a bit since the last update. I've taken this time to meticulously refine and enhance every corner of the game. From revamped graphics to exciting new gameplay mechanics, this update promises a renewed and exhilarating experience for both veterans and newcomers alike. Now that the core of the game is solid, the next updates should come (hopefully) pretty quickly. As always, please let me know if you encounter any issues or have suggestions for the game!

Major Changes

Player now doesn't instantly drown when you go in the water. Instead, you have a bubble UI indicator which shows your remaining oxygen

Overhauled visuals for pretty much everything (player, enemies, plants, the island itself, etc.)

Controls are now configurable

Added a clock to track wave progress

Improved enemy intelligence significantly

Added enemy spawners instead of enemies just randomly popping up anywhere

Bug Fixes

Fixed full screen switching being broken

Fixed various crashes

Fixed performance degrading over time

Various other stuff

Performance Optimizations

Collision system overhaul

Enemy bullets now look different from player's

Bombs now look more distinct from regular cannonballs

Remade title screen

Enemies now how tells before they attack so the player can anticipate them

In-depth technical devlog coming soon!

Mac build of this update is coming ASAP!