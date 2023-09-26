 Skip to content

Crazy Flasher 7 Mercenary Empire(stand-alone Version) update for 26 September 2023

20230927 update content

20230927 update content:
1 Bug not deleted when receiving in the mall
2 Damage display bug
3 Added the original comic editor and some fan works URLs. Click the About button on the cover to view it.
4. The DLC modifier optimizes the preview function of spawning troops and adds a level unlock event copy.
5 Check the K points for picking up, strengthening, and no bugs found.

