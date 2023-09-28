New Patch to Match Console Ports!

The day has finally arrived! Abomi Nation is now available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox (both Xbox One and Series X)!

The Steam version has also received a patch to fix some bugs lingering from the final update! Here are the notes for that:

FIXES

•Fixed a bug that sometimes caused new recruits to inherit stat boosts from dead team members

•Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the BGM from playing when restarting the game

•Fixed a crash that could occur during run generation

•Fixed a crash that could occur after trying to continue a failed run

•Fixed a bug in Compact mode where enemy Abomis would sometimes spawn inside trees or rocks

•Fixed a bug in Compact mode causing "ambush" encounters to be replaced by a Level 1 Rhibolt

•Fixed a bug where Compact mode failed to trigger the achievement unlocked for completing a Custom Game

•Fixed a bug where Sersicle would evolve into Crustequine (what?)

•Fixed a looping issue with Wasplinter's Special Attack animation

I hope this makes the experience smoother for dedicated players, and I hope to see a lot of new faces popping into my [Discord](discord.com/invite/GTzqg2F) and Twitter from the Switch and Xbox releases!

Now that the ports are released, barring any major bugfixes (and the eventual PlayStation port), I've just about wrapped up development on Abomi Nation. It's kind of surreal. I'm sincerely grateful for everyone who's helped get me this far with the project. This has been an unforgettable period in my life.

With that being said, I'd like to take this opportunity to confirm that, for the last several months, I've been working part-time on a new game while I finished work on the Abomi Nation ports. It's nowhere near ready to show off yet, and likely won't be for some time... But, with the ports now released, I can transition into working full-time on this new project to make sure it's the best game I've ever made! I hope Abomi Nation fans will stick with me as I unveil information about this new game some time next year.

All I will say about this new game is that it's being developed in the Godot engine. I've been using it for months now and it's allowed me to take my skills to new heights. I'm very, very excited to share more... but not now!

Today, though, is about Abomi Nation! Switch and Xbox users finally have access to the game, and PC users get some new fixes. I'm so excited to see what the future holds for Abomi Nation, and can't wait to see more people tag along for the ride!

Stay classy, Abomi Nation Nation!

Carl